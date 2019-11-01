Young man takes own life despite deputies’ negotiations

OKEECHOBEE — On Oct. 31, at approximately 9:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 2100 block of S.E. 40 Avenue in reference to a domestic situation. Prior to their arrival, the complainant advised that his 23-year old son had taken one of his firearms and was walking down S.E. 40 Avenue.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown for precautionary reasons.

Deputies subsequently found the man, who brandished a handgun. The deputies tried to negotiate with him and convince him to put the weapon down. He ignored the deputies’ instructions and their offers of help throughout their interaction.

After unresponsive negotiations, the man shot himself. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the mortally wounded man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.