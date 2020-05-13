Woman reports strange man walked into her home

OKEECHOBEE — “Billy the Kid” reportedly walked into a stranger’s home Wednesday, May 6, and told her he was looking for Pookie. At approximately 3 p.m., Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Higgins responded to a home on Southeast 98th Trail. When he arrived, the complainant told him she had been in her bedroom when a strange man walked into her home, passed her 5-year-old son and walked into her bedroom. She said she jumped and asked him what he was doing in her home without permission, and he told her he was Billy the Kid and was looking for Pookie. She began pushing him backward, ordered him to leave her house, and he ran out the door and down the street.

As deputies were searching for the intruder, a second call came in to dispatch about the same man attempting to enter another residence. The second complainant said he chased the man down the street, and the man ran into the back yard of a third residence and hid in an unlocked shed.

Deputy Joseph Hall found the man inside the shed. The man was reportedly soaked in sweat and wearing a white medical mask. He did not know where he was but knew he was in the town of Okeechobee and said he was on vacation here. His eyes were reportedly glassy and bloodshot. He was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication. His bond was set at $250.

Because the crime was a misdemeanor, his real name was not included in the story.