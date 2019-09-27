Woman reportedly asked to be run over

OKEECHOBEE — A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after reportedly begging for money and asking people to run her over. According to the Okeechobee Police Department arrest report, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Officer Brandi Drapal was dispatched to the 400 block of East North Park Street after a caller reported a woman begging for money and asking to be run over.

According to Officer Drapal’s report, she found the woman when she arrived on the scene, and the woman was very hostile and uncooperative. She refused to identify herself and stood on the sidewalk, refusing to move away from traffic. She reportedly pulled a razor blade out of her pocket and threw it on the ground. Officer Jason Gavern and Officer Drapal asked if they could pat her down for weapons, but she refused and began walking backward and spit toward them.

The woman continued to yell and curse at the officers and EMS staff. She reportedly refused roadside treatment but agreed to be transported to Raulerson Hospital. Officer Drapal accompanied the woman in the back of the ambulance, where she said the woman continued to refuse treatment and remained belligerent throughout the trip.

At the hospital, she allegedly became very angry, cussing and screaming at the medical staff and then charging down the hall screaming in the faces of several nurses. She also spit on the floor and walls and refused all treatment except a bandage. The attending physician signed a medical release form, and she was escorted out the door where she was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.

During the trip to the Okeechobee County Jail, she allegedly spit all over Officer Gavern’s vehicle, including the roof, glass barrier, door and window. Her bond was set at $500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.