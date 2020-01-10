Woman found unconscious behind Family Dollar

OKEECHOBEE — After reportedly being found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle, a woman was arrested and charged with DUI. Crystal Hicks, 49, State Road 70 East, was arrested Jan. 4 by Okeechobee City Police Officer Jessica Francis and charged with driving under the influence after she was allegedly found passed out next to a dumpster in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store on Northeast Park Street.

Officer Francis responded to a call in reference to the unconscious woman, who the caller said was unresponsive, at approximately 3:25 p.m. When emergency medical services arrived, they attempted to wake her multiple times before finally rousing her.

In the vehicle, Officer Francis reportedly found a .38 special and a large bottle of whiskey with only about a third of the bottle remaining. After allegedly failing two out of three sobriety test exercises, she was arrested. Her breath test results were reportedly 0.116 and 0.122. She was later released on her own recognizance.

