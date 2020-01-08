Woman charged with sexual cyber harassment

OKEECHOBEE — After reportedly posting nude pictures of another woman on the Internet, a local woman was charged with sexual cyber harassment. The 41-year-old woman allegedly uploaded a video on her Facebook page which showed the other woman in the shower without her clothing. The video showed the victim’s private areas, her face and distinctive tattoos, which could also be used to identify her.

In the post, the victim was degraded verbally as well. The woman also reportedly uploaded nude photos of the complainant to a porn website. The victim had no idea where the woman got the pictures, but said they have been feuding because the woman does not want her to date the woman’s brother.

Okeechobee City Police Officer Savannah Smith made contact with the woman and asked her to remove the video and pictures from any sites where she posted them. Bond was set at $500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.