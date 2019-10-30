Woman charged with criminal mischief

OKEECHOBEE — A woman was arrested after allegedly throwing cat litter on her neighbor’s vehicle and then kicking a deputy in the leg on Saturday evening, Oct. 26. Maryann Puglia, 52, Southeast 44th Street, was charged with criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Her bond was set at $6,000.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Waskiewicz responded to a call in reference to a disturbance at approximately 6:30 p.m. When she arrived, she reportedly observed Puglia walk toward her neighbor’s residence with a tray full of cat litter and throw it on the hood of her neighbor’s vehicle. As she walked away, Puglia reportedly yelled racial slurs regarding their Hispanic ethnicity.

Deputy Waskiewicz followed Puglia back to her home where she reportedly left the door open. Deputy Robbie Lamb made contact with the neighbor to see if she wanted to press charges due to the approximately $350 worth of damages done to her vehicle, and she said she did. The hood of her vehicle was cut and dented.

When Deputy Waskiewicz told Puglia she was under arrest, she allegedly began to scream profanities and actively resisted arrest laying on her arms to prevent her arms from being restrained. After she was placed in wrist restraints, the report notes, she kicked Deputy Lamb in the shin as she was being walked out of the house.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.