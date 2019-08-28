Woman charged with battery

OKEECHOBEE — A woman was arrested last week after reportedly attacking one man with a plunger and biting another on the thumb. She was charged with battery causing bodily harm and resisting arrest without violence. Her bond was set at $1,250.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Huffman responded to a call in reference to a battery complaint. The complainant told him he was in the shower when he was told his neighbor was at his house, and he went out to speak to him. The neighbor told him his roommate had begun attacking him with a plunger. Because they were concerned for the children at the neighbor’s home, the complainant and his girlfriend followed the neighbor back to his house. As they approached the house, the roommate reportedly came running out of the house, screaming at the neighbor. The complainant stepped between the roommate and the neighbor, and she backed away but continued yelling.

The complainant said he told the neighbor to return with him to his house to prevent any further escalation, and they began walking down the road away from the roommate when she reportedly approached the complainant from the rear and struck him in the back of the head, causing him to stumble. As he covered his head with his arms to protect himself, he felt her teeth bite onto his left thumb. He was able to snatch his hand away and push her from him. She retreated back towards her residence at that time, and he was able to call law enforcement.

The neighbor said his roommate was dropped off earlier by a deputy and immediately began yelling at him. He said he was lying on the couch, and she got a plunger and began swinging it at him. She refused to stop hitting him and accused him of sleeping with her significant other. He was able to escape the house and seek help at his neighbor’s home.

When Deputy Huffman attempted to arrest the woman, she reportedly became belligerent, raising her arms and yelling, but he was finally able to place the restraints on her wrists. He also noted he was the deputy who dropped her off earlier in reference to a suspicious person investigation but had been unable to gather much information due to her inebriated state.

