Woman charged with battery against boyfriend

OKEECHOBEE – A deputy drove a woman home on Saturday, Aug. 10 at approximately 9 p.m., and then arrested her for domestic battery after they arrived. Her bond will be set at her first appearance.

Dispatch received a call last Saturday from a woman who said she was driving on Southwest 24th Avenue behind a white Toyota, and the passenger door kept opening. She followed the vehicle through several turns and eventually the car pulled over, and a female passenger got out. The caller pulled over and attempted to speak to her, but the woman did not want her help, and cursed at her.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Cauley arrived and made contact with the woman, who reportedly got irate and told him she did not need his help either, and she was just walking home. Deputy Cauley noted a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. She told him she had an argument with her boyfriend, and she didn’t want to argue anymore, so she got out of the vehicle to walk home.

Deputy Cauley told her she could not walk home because she was intoxicated, and she told him she did not have a phone or a ride, so he said he would take her home. When they arrived at the residence, Deputy Cauley asked her to get her boyfriend so he could speak with him, and she reportedly entered the home and began yelling at the boyfriend. The boyfriend went out onto the porch to speak with Deputy Cauley, but before he could answer any questions, the woman reportedly threw her shoes and struck him in the mid-section with them.

She was immediately arrested and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.