Woman calls 911 to complain about deputy

OKEECHOBEE — A woman called 911 just before noon on Friday, Oct. 4, after the car she and her male friend were in was pulled over by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Cauley. According to the arrest report, Deputy Cauley recognized the driver of the vehicle and knew he did not have a valid driver’s license so he pulled him over, but as soon as he did, the driver began throwing his hands out of the window and yelling. Deputy Cauley approached the vehicle to explain why he pulled the man over, but the man reportedly would not stop yelling and listen, and he requested a superior officer on the scene. Cpl. Bryan Lowe was dispatched to the scene, and Deputy Cauley explained several times what probable cause was and repeatedly asked the man to step out of the vehicle which he finally did.

After placing the man in wrist restraints, Deputy Cauley moved him to the passenger side of the road, away from traffic, and the man then asked his female friend to light a cigarette for him, but Deputy Cauley told them he could not smoke at that time. The woman reportedly attempted to light the cigarette anyway, and Deputy Cauley took the lighter away to prevent her from lighting it.

She then reportedly called 911 to accuse him of battering her even though he told her not to call because his supervisor was on the way, and it was not a 911 emergency because law enforcement was already on the scene. By then, Cpl. Lowe had arrived, and he placed the man in his patrol car while the woman was placed under arrest as well. They were both transported to jail without further incident. He was charged with driving while license is suspended and resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $1,000. She was charged with resisting arrest without violence and abusing the 911 system. Her bond was set at $1,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.