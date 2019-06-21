Woman asks 911 to make brother stop looking at her

After she allegedly called 911 multiple times to request law enforcement come to her house and make her brother, Robert, stop looking at her, 70-year-old Cheryl Starbuck and her daughter ended up in jail. According to the arrest report, 48-year-old Dawn Cheree Dowd was arrested on Monday night, June 17, after she rushed to the defense of her mother and reportedly scratched the hand of the deputy who was trying to grab the arm of her elderly mother. In the process, she scratched his thumb and was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Dawn Cheree Dowd

The report states officers had been at the residence earlier in the day in response to a domestic argument and at that time found Ms. Starbuck and her brother intoxicated and arguing. Later that day, Ms. Starbuck called 911 again requesting an ambulance for a heart attack but would not answer the dispatcher’s questions and hung up the phone. When EMS arrived, the person refused medical treatment. Then Ms. Starbuck allegedly called 911 again to complain her brother would not stop bothering her. She said he kept talking to her while she was trying to sleep, and he kept looking at her. There were no threats involved. She was just annoyed, the report said.

When Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Ott spoke to Ms. Starbuck, he reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol, and when he attempted to arrest Ms. Starbuck, she reportedly began yelling for her daughter Dawn. That is when Ms. Dowd allegedly came out of the residence and grabbed Deputy Ott’s hand.

Since March 14, 2019, law enforcement has responded to that address 20 or more times where 911 was called but there was no emergency, and every instance, the people at the address were all reportedly intoxicated.

Ms. Starbuck was charged with misuse of the 911 system and resisting arrest without violence. Because she was allegedly intoxicated at the time, her bond was to be set later by the judge.

Ms. Dowd was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer.

Her bond is to be set by the judge.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.