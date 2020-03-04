Woman arrested on charges of unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide

Bricole Ida Seigler Reincke

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on Sunday, March 1, at approximately 6 a.m., Deputy Sheriff R. Bone conducted a traffic stop on a truck traveling approximately 32 MPH in a 60 MPH zone, impeding traffic on State Road 80 in the area of Pioneer Plantation.

Traffic was unable to get around the vehicle as they were in a no passing area of the roadway. The deputy stopped the vehicle to check on the well being of the driver. The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Bricole Ida Seigler Reincke from Davie, appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, as she was unable to keep her eyes open and laughing.

While speaking with Reincke, deputies saw in plain view a red in color nitrous oxide (NO2) cartridge lying on the center console. It was determined that she had used the NO2 recently while driving. When Reincke stepped out of the vehicle, deputies did notice an open box containing red in color unused 9 gram nitrous oxide cartridges and one used cartridge on the seat. Deputies also found two small clear bags containing a white powdery substance, later identified as cocaine. Deputies also located 90 unused cartridges of NO2, more small bags containing a white powdered substance and a large amount of money.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/HCSO

CLEWISTON — Pictured is one of the nitrous oxide cartridges found inside Reincke’s vehicle.

Reincke was placed under arrest and transported to the Hendry County Jail on charges of inhalation, ingestion, possession of harmful chemical, more than 16 grams of nitrous oxide and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.



While at the jail, Reinke was discovered to have brought into the detention facility two small bags, one containing a white powdery substance, like those found earlier. The powdery substance tested positive for cocaine, and the contents of the other bag was later identified as bath salts.

Reinke was arrested on an additional charge of smuggling contraband into a county jail. She was released on March 2 on a $23,500 bond.