Woman allegedly pours gas on 73-year-old man

OKEECHOBEE — A woman reportedly poured gasoline on a 73-year-old man and threatened to set him and his house on fire on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and then struck him with a metal chain and pushed him multiple times. Christine Marie Rubright, 45, was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and with resisting arrest without violence. Her bond was set at $36,000.

According to the report by Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Waskiewicz, the victim and Rubright have been in a relationship for approximately three years. He claimed she was angry with him and poured gasoline on him, all over the house and threatened to set everything on fire. He reported she then took a chain from the gate and struck his left arm. He said the argument continued into the residence and she pushed him several times, knocking items off the counter and onto the floor.

Upon entering the residence, Deputy Waskiewicz found the home disheveled with many items on the floor. Rubright was in the doorway of the bathroom, and Deputy Waskiewicz asked her to come speak with her, but she reportedly refused, and Deputy Waskiewicz noted, her eyes appeared bloodshot. Rubright appeared intoxicated and had a hard time keeping her balance, according to the deputy’s report. She also smelled of alcohol. At that point, the report notes, Rubright pulled down her shorts and underwear and leaving the door open, sat down on the toilet. Because there were multiple weapons in the residence, Deputy Waskiewicz left the door open to keep an eye on her.

When Deputy Waskiewicz attempted to arrest Rubright for aggravated battery, she reportedly pulled away and locked her hands in front of her until after a short struggle she was finally restrained. She was transported to the Okeechobee County jail.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.