Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to solve murder

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public on the 2016 homicide of Clemente Garcia. In 2016, local authorities responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 60th Avenue (Four Seasons), in reference to an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, Clemente Garcia was found to be deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect (s). If you have information, please contact Detective J. Gonzalez at 863-763-3117 ext. 5106.

To remain anonymous, call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 or visit www.tcwatch.org.

La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Okeechobee está solicitando ayuda del público en un caso de homicidio. En 2016, las autoridades locales respondieron inicialmente al bloque 1000 de NE 60 Ave, en referencia a un hombre que no responde. A su llegada, el hombre fue encontrado muerto. La Oficina de Sheriff’s esta ofreciendo una recompensapor informacionque resulteen elarrestode sospechoso(s). Si tiene información sobre este caso, por favor contacteaelDet. Gonzalez (863) 763-3117 ext. 5106Para permanecer enanonimato, llame a Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers al 1-800-273-8477 o (www.tcwatch.org).