Wal-Mart receives information about a gun threat from unknown source

Aug 16th, 2019 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 11:17am, the Okeechobee Police Department received a call from the Okeechobee Wal-Mart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave. Wal-Mart had received a call from an unknown source. The unknown claimed to have received an e-mail containing a gun threat against Walmart.

Exercising caution, the Okeechobee Wal-Mart employees called the Police Department and calmly closed the store for safety reasons. The Okeechobee City Police Department, Okeechobee City Fire Department, and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue were present and the store was thoroughly searched. No imminent danger was found and the store was reopened.

There are no known injuries and there appears to be no credible threat.

All known details are under investigation.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie