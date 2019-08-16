Wal-Mart receives information about a gun threat from unknown source

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 11:17am, the Okeechobee Police Department received a call from the Okeechobee Wal-Mart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave. Wal-Mart had received a call from an unknown source. The unknown claimed to have received an e-mail containing a gun threat against Walmart.

Exercising caution, the Okeechobee Wal-Mart employees called the Police Department and calmly closed the store for safety reasons. The Okeechobee City Police Department, Okeechobee City Fire Department, and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue were present and the store was thoroughly searched. No imminent danger was found and the store was reopened.

There are no known injuries and there appears to be no credible threat.

All known details are under investigation.