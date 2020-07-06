UPDATE: Skeletal remains found an eastern Hendry County

LABELLE — On Tuesday, June 30, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field in the eastern portion of Hendry County after receiving reports of skeletal remains being discovered.

It was a reported that a worker had been digging in the soil, when he discovered what appeared to be a human skull.

Hendry County investigators along with Florida Department of Law Enforcement staff began excavation work on July 1 to confirm the remains are human and search for evidence.

Update:

On Tuesday, June 30, a worker at J.D. Thornton Nurseries, off U.S. 27, was digging when he found the skull.

Deputies used excavators on the following Wednesday, and found around 15 bones, Hendry County Lt. Rowan reported.

Thursday, investigators reported they believe the 15-16 bones are from an animal, but the skull has been confirmed as human. The upper part of the skull did contain teeth, which will help with identification.

The medical examiner has received the skull for examination. The ME had not yet confirmed whether the skull is from a male or female, the person’s age at time of death, or how old the skull is.

Investigators began looking at potential missing person and murder cases that might match. Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said these findings were suspicious in nature.

Back in 2013, there was a headless body of a woman, found in a canal, about 12 miles away from J.D. Thornton Nurseries, where the skull in question had been found. Her fingers had also been severed. Investigators used DNA testing to identify the headless body as the missing Palm Beach nurse Kimberly Lindsey.

Deputies said Albert Lambert, her ex-husband, was responsible for her murder. However, he was found dead from an overdose before being arrested.

Lindsey’s head was never discovered, according to Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. Based on the location, he said, there’s a good chance that it could be Lindsey’s but could not confirm that at this point. HCSO deputies and Palm Beach County detectives continue to work together to determine if the remains are, in fact, Lindsey’s.