Two teens face armed robbery, drug charges

OKEECHOBEE — Two teens were charged with armed robbery after allegedly holding guns to the heads of a man and woman on Monday night, July 15, and demanding they give them money. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Satallante responded to a call on U.S. 98 North at the Okeechobee Civic Center at approximately 8 p.m. pertaining to an armed robbery complaint.

The deputy made contact with the alleged victims, and the male complainant reported he had gone to a home on Northwest 47th Terrace earlier to give the person who lived there some money he owed her. The female complainant was in the vehicle with him at the time.

He said when he pulled up in the driveway, a maroon Ford Fusion pulled up behind him, and the passenger got out of the car and walked toward his vehicle. He identified the male passenger as Gerardo Baltazar, also known as ”Stinky,” 16, and said Stinky offered him pills which were in two separate containers and were possibly Xanax. He said he told Stinky, “no,” and it was then Stinky pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at his head. Stinky then allegedly told him to give him the $25 that was in his hand, so he did. The complainant then said he pushed Stinky away and went back to his car.

At that time, the complainant reported, the driver’s side door opened and Vada Robinson, 17, got out and came up to the vehicle pointing a gun at him and his female passenger. Then Stinky told them to give him the $100 he knew they had.

Before they could comply, the door to the house opened and the woman they had come to see emerged with a baseball bat and reportedly hit Stinky with it, and he and Vada left.

When a felony traffic stop was performed soon after, marijuana was reportedly found in plain sight on the lap of Baltazar, who was in the passenger seat, and both firearms were discovered in the vehicle — one under the driver’s seat and one on the side of the driver’s seat between the door and the seat. Two pill bottles with no labels, containing 46 grams of Buspirone, were found in Vada’s purse, and miscellaneous pills were found in the purse as well. It was also found that Vada does not have a driver’s license.

Both teens were charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and carrying a concealed firearm. Vada was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and was issued a citation for driving without a license. Baltazar was also charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

They were both transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

