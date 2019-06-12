Two men questioned after hit and run crash

OKEECHOBEE — After a hit and run involving a red Hyundai, two men who were seen in a vehicle matching that description were pulled over and questioned. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office report, the 911 caller said someone in the suspect vehicle displayed a firearm and shot at his vehicle. He also said the Hyundai was occupied by three males. While en route to the scene, OCSO Deputy Robert Gonzalez observed a vehicle matching the description given by the 911 caller. The vehicle had front-end damage and was traveling northbound on U.S. 441 South occupied by two Hispanic males, and he made a traffic stop.

The two males were ordered out of the vehicle and were identified as Diego Salcedo, 19, Northwest 46th Avenue and Jovanie Bustos, 19, Southwest 10th Avenue. Deputy Gonzalez reportedly told the men they were being detained because there were allegations the vehicle had been involved in a traffic crash.

Because the men were allegedly involved in a traffic accident, EMS was called to the scene, but they both refused medical treatment.

A search of the vehicle reportedly produced a small amount of suspected marijuana which field-tested positive, and four cold cans of beer were found on the passenger side floorboard. Both were charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21 and both were charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Bond was set at $1,000. Salcedo was given a citation for driving without a license.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.