Two men arrested for allegedly shooting at detectives

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO) press release stated that on May 29, at 1:30 p.m., PBCSO detectives were conducting an investigation in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Belle Glade when a vehicle driving westbound on MLK Blvd. began shooting out of the vehicle toward them. No one was struck by gunfire, however, property damage was caused close by.

Further investigation led to the identity of Keren Briscoe. Briscoe was located, interviewed and he denied involvement; however, probable cause was found to arrest him on four counts of homicide – murder first degree premeditated.

On May 31, detectives identified a second suspect, the driver of the vehicle, as Jatavious Odoms. Odoms was located and arrested on four counts of homicide – murder first degree premeditated. During the interview with Odoms, he provided information clearly establishing that law enforcement was purposefully targeted during the shooting. Odoms was booked into the PBC Jail.

Briscoe was also booked into the PBC Jail; both are currently being held without bond.