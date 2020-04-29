Two die in single car crash in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — Two Hialeah residents died in a single vehicle crash in Hendry County at 9:20 a.m. on April 28 according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The names of those involved have not been released.

According to the report, the car was traveling south on Flaghole Road, 2 miles south of US-27 (SR-25). The driver veered to the left, causing the vehicle to travel off of the roadway and onto the west unpaved shoulder. The vehicle rotated and vaulted into a canal. The car came to a final rest on the west bank of the canal with the front facing north.

The 19 year old driver and a 14 year old passenger were killed, according to the report. A 20 year old passenger, also from Hialeah, was seriously injured. The case is under investigation by FHP. No other details were shared.

