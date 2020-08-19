Two charged in shooting in Okeechobee RV park

OKEECHOBEE — Two local men were each charged with five counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting in an RV park on Aug. 4. Laron McNeil, 29, and Edwardo Taylor Jr., 21, were arrested by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Gonzalez on Aug. 12. Bond was set at $150,000 for McNeil and $52,500 for Taylor.

Laron McNeil

On Aug. 4, Deputy Dan Franklin responded to the Cattlemen’s RV Park Too at approximately midnight in reference to a shooting complaint. When he arrived, he was met by the complainant, who was holding a towel around his abdomen and was bleeding from his stomach area. He stated he was shot in the stomach by someone who was standing on U.S. 441 Southeast. Okeechobee County Fire Rescue transported the victim to Raulerson Hospital, and he was later transported to Lawnwood Medical Center.

Edwardo Taylor

Upon examination of the crime scene, investigators discovered multiple rounds in several mobile homes in the trailer park. Several came close to hitting other residents of the park, including an 11-month-old child.

Taylor was identified by the girlfriend of the man who was shot. McNeil is Taylor’s cousin.