Two arrested in drug sting

During the month of July, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force met with a confidential source (CS) for the purpose of purchasing hydromorphone from Tacara Lawton-Holmes, 36, Southeast 14th Avenue. The CS said he/she had purchased hydromorphone from Tacara in the past. While in the presence of the task force, the CS called Tacara and Tacara reportedly agreed to sell the pills to the CS. When the CS arrived at Tacara’s residence and requested the pill, Tacara called for Harvey, and her boyfriend, Harvey Barr Jr., 20, Northwest 11th Street, reportedly came into the room and handed the CS one Dilaudid (hydromorphone) pill.

Tacara Lawton-Holmes

The transaction occurred within 1,000 feet of the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church.

Harvey Barr

Both Lawton-Holmes and Barr were arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with the sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church. Lawton-Holmes’ bond was set at $50,000, and Barr’s bond was set at $50,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.