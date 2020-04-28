Two arrested in connection with murder

OKEECHOBEE — On April 26, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Okeechobee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Northeast 14th Avenue in reference to a body in the street. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, 24-year-old Tohermain Rosier. He was pronounced deceased by Okeechobee County Fire Rescue.

The case was turned over to Detective Dale LaFlam, and after investigation, Derrick Levi Clay, 31, and Cheyenne Mackenzie Smith, 25, were arrested. Clay was charged with murder and Smith was charged with accessory after the fact.

This investigation is active.