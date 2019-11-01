Two arrested and one still sought in stabbing

OKEECHOBEE — Two men were beaten with a baseball bat and one was stabbed Saturday night, Oct. 26, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. across from the Fiesta Supermarket, according to a statement they gave to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. Erminia Meras, 29, Northwest 36th Street, was arrested Oct. 28 by OCSO Deputy Jose Garcia and charged with two counts aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts robbery with a weapon, and for violating principal in the first degree. Bond was set at $125,000.

Erminia Meras

Deputy Garcia responded to Raulerson Hospital and spoke to the complainant who said he and a friend were having a couple of drinks at King’s Mobile Home Park when a four-door passenger car stopped, and a woman, who introduced herself as Dulce, asked if they needed any services for the night. He went on to tell Deputy Garcia, when they told the woman they did not need her services, she stood there for about five to 10 minutes talking to them, and then two individuals got out of the car. They were dressed in black and wearing masks, he said. He was unable to tell what ethnicity they were, he said. Then, Dulce told him and his friend to take out their wallets and money. He said the individuals hit his friend in the back of the legs and in the back with the bat and he wasn’t sure if they hit him with brass knuckles or if they stabbed him. He said he was hit in the knee with the bat.

Deputy Garcia drove to King’s Mobile Home Park and spoke to the friend, who told the same story and said the suspects stole $210 from his wallet.

Deputy Tyler Ott conducted a photo line up at the hospital.

Jessica Pinon

Upon further investigation, Jessica Pinon, 31, Southeast 14th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 29 by OCSO Detective Matt Crawford after he took over the investigation and was charged with two counts robbery with a weapon, three counts principal first degree attempt, conspiracy, solicitation and two counts aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $150,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

