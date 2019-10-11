Two arrested after McDonald’s employee calls 911

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Oct. 4, Okeechobee Police Officer Ramon Liberato responded to a call at the McDonald’s on State Road 70 East at approximately 5:30 p.m. after an employee reportedly saw a passenger in a car in the drive-thru with a needle in her arm. According to the employee, the driver of the vehicle seemed impaired as well.

Tesa Lipsey

Tesa Lipsey, 34, Stuart, was arrested by Officer Liberato and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis resin and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Her bond was set at $8,250. Livan Ramos, 46, Northwest 39th Circle, was charged with driving while license is suspended — first offense, possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. His bond was set at $5,500.

Livan Ramos

When Officer Liberato arrived, he made contact with the driver, Ramos, but he noted he did not seem impaired; however, he reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license. Officer Liberato reportedly saw Lipsey trying to hide something in her shorts, and when Officer Jessica Francis searched her, she allegedly found a metal container inside her shorts. Inside the container was a clear crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. When Ramos was being scanned during the booking process at the jail, a clear plastic baggie containing methamphetamines allegedly fell out of his clothing, and in a book bag Lipsey asked to take into the jail with her, was reportedly found a cartridge labeled pure THC cannabis oil.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.