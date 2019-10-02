Two accused of threatening witness in murder case

PALM BEACH COUNTY — On Friday night, Sept. 27, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Hendry County detectives along with Palm Beach County deputies located and arrested 29-year-old Jamson Richemond of Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.

Jamson Richemond

Friday afternoon, Hendry County detectives obtained two arrest warrants, one for Richemond and another for 34-year-old Eddie Leon Redd Jr. on charges of tampering or threatening a witness in a murder investigation related to the Jamal Hubert homicide that occurred earlier this year. Jamal Hubert’s body was found in a shallow canal in Palm Beach County on June 4. He was 30 years old.

After receiving the signed warrant, detectives traveled to Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, where they met with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. Richemond was seen entering a vehicle in the area of Avenue E and Fifth Street in Belle Glade. PBSO Street Crimes Unit then conducted a traffic stop on Avenue E and Richemond was taken into custody without incident.

Eddie Leon Redd Jr.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the same HCSO detectives returned to Hendry County and served 34-year-old Eddie Leon Redd Jr. with an arrest warrant for tampering or threatening a witness in a murder investigation also related to the Hubert murder. Richemond was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail, Belle Glade Detention Center, where he is currently being held on no bond. Redd is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail on a Palm Beach County probation violation.

The violation of probation charges directly stem from a Hendry County search warrant that was executed at his home, 757 Alabama Ave. in Clewiston, in which firearms and drugs were found.

These cases are still under investigation.