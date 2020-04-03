Two accused of shooting paintballs at vehicles

OKEECHOBEE — Two teens were arrested last week after reportedly shooting paintballs at cars on Northwest Ninth Avenue. Treshawn Wiggins, 18, Northwest 10th Street, and Antonio Bartell, 19, Northwest Fourth Street, were each charged with throwing/projectile or destructive device. Their bonds were set at $2,500.

Antonio Bartell

On Friday, March 28, Okeechobee Police Officer Ramon Liberato was dispatched to the 900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in reference to a complaint of someone shooting paintballs at cars. When he arrived, the complainant told him she was driving southbound on the 900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue when she felt something hit her car. Believing it to have been a rock, she continued on until she got home, where she found paint on her vehicle and realized someone had shot her car with a paintball gun.

Officer Liberato and Sgt. Aurelio Almazon looked around the area but were unable to locate anyone. A short time later, dispatch informed them they had received two more calls about vehicles shot with paintball guns.

Treshawn Wiggins

Several units from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to assist in locating the suspects. Officer Liberato searched the area on foot and, finally, as he neared the 1000 block of Northwest Ninth, he saw several people run. Units from the sheriff’s office surrounded the subjects, but they continued to flee. Officer Liberato located Wiggins; he was reportedly holding a paintball gun and hiding inside an abandoned house on Northwest 11th Street.

Bartell was located by deputies in the 100 block of Northwest 11th Street, and a paintball gun was reportedly found near him.

When the complainant approached Wiggins after his arrest, the report notes he apologized to her for what he did.