Two accused of jumping out of car and snatching money

OKEECHOBEE — A woman claims two men jumped out of a car and grabbed her money as she walked up Northwest 18th Terrace on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at approximately 11 a.m. She identified the men, one of whom was Freddy Mott, 32, Southwest Sixth Avenue. She claimed after they grabbed her money, they jumped back in the vehicle and drove off.
The second man reportedly said the woman intended to buy drugs from Mott. He claimed she handed $40 to him, and he passed it to Mott, then Mott just drove away.
Mott was charged with robbery/sudden snatching. His bond was set at $5,000.
Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.