Two accused of jumping out of car and snatching money

Freddy Mott

OKEECHOBEE — A woman claims two men jumped out of a car and grabbed her money as she walked up Northwest 18th Terrace on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at approximately 11 a.m. She identified the men, one of whom was Freddy Mott, 32, Southwest Sixth Avenue. She claimed after they grabbed her money, they jumped back in the vehicle and drove off.

The second man reportedly said the woman intended to buy drugs from Mott. He claimed she handed $40 to him, and he passed it to Mott, then Mott just drove away.

Mott was charged with robbery/sudden snatching. His bond was set at $5,000.