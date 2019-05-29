Three students arrested on gun charges

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County press release stated that on Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 8 a.m. the Clewiston High School Student Resource Officer (SRO) received a call from the Clewiston Middle School SRO that they had received a tip that either one of Clewiston Middle School students, 15-year-old Ricardo Marin or one of the Clewiston High School students, 16-year-old Jesus Marin, may be in possession of a stolen handgun that another Hendry County student had taken from their parent and gave to one of the Marin brothers.

Ricardo Marin

The Clewiston High School SRO immediately contacted the assistant principal and they located Jesus Marin in a classroom. Both the SRO and the assistant principal escorted Jesus Marin from the classroom toward the office. While walking to the school office, the SRO observed an object that appeared to move about in Marin’s pants pocket. It appeared as though it could be a cell phone or a handgun; at that point the SRO stopped Marin and grabbed the item from Marin’s pocket. He removed from Marin’s pants pocket a small Smith & Wesson .380 semi-automatic handgun. The chamber was empty but it contained three rounds of ammo in the magazine. The SRO then placed Marin under arrest and took possession of the handgun. After placing Jesus Marin under arrest, the SRO also found in his possession a vape pen that tested positive for THC.

Jesus Marin

Hendry County investigators arrived at Clewiston High School and began interviews. However, aside from Jesus Marin being in possession of the firearm, investigators and SROs were able to obtain additional information.

It was determined that 13-year-old Juan Vasquez, eighth grade student at LaBelle Middle School had taken his mother’s gun; it is unknown at this time why he took it but it is believed to be for the purpose of cash. He then met with the Marin brothers the next day and gave the gun to them to sell. A snap chat video was made of the firearm offering it for sale and was found on a cell phone.

Juan Vasquez

After speaking with the mother about the theft of the firearm and circumstances following that, the mother did press charges on all three suspects, to include her son.

All three students were taken into custody and transported to the Hendry County Jail in LaBelle; they will then be held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Juan Vasquez, eighth grade student at LaBelle Middle School, was charged with armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, transferring the firearm to a minor and sale of stolen property via internet. He is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Jesus Marin, ninth grade student at Clewiston High School, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, possession of synthetic narcotic within 1000 feet of a School and possession of drug equipment on school campus. He is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Ricardo Marin, eighth grade student at Clewiston Middle School, was charged with dealing in stolen property and sale of stolen property via internet. He is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.