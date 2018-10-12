The odds were not in his favor

OKEECHOBEE — A man who was too involved with scratching his lottery tickets to follow law enforcement directions found himself in jail on Tuesday night. According to the arrest report, Deputy Robbie Lamb was on routine patrol when he observed a white Dodge run a stop sign. Taking note that the vehicle was also speeding, Deputy Lamb initiated a traffic stop.

As Deputy Lamb approached the vehicle, he noticed that the driver was a white female, and there was a Hispanic male in the front passenger seat. The driver of the vehicle was told why she was being pulled over and was asked for her license and registration, which she supplied. Deputy Lamb’s report continues that through past dealings with the driver he knew of a history with narcotics and therefore asked if there were any illegal weapons or drugs in the vehicle, which she denied. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, and Deputy Lamb reports calling for backup at that time.

Deputy Lamb stated he then asked the passenger, who was scratching off lottery tickets, for his identification so he would know who he was dealing with. The report states that the passenger continued to scratch off tickets without looking up. Deputy Lamb explained that he told the passenger he could be placed under arrest for obstruction if he refused to provide identification, but the passenger again refused and continued to scratch lottery tickets despite multiple requests by Deputy Lamb.

When back up arrived, both the driver and the passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle, and both of them complied. Once again the passenger was asked for identification and warned that if he failed to provide it, he would be arrested. The report concludes that after further refusal, he was placed in hand restraints and taken to the Okeechobee County Jail for processing where he was identified as Brenardo Pinon Ors. A review of his records determined that he had five aliases. He was charged with obstruction of justice without violence. Bond was to be set by the judge. The driver was issued a citation and released.

The report is silent on whether or not any of the lottery ticket were winners.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.