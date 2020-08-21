Terrorist threat thwarted

OKEECHOBEE — A 16-year-old high school student was arrested today for a post made on social media. The post depicted a gun being held inside a classroom with a time stamp, indicating it was happening during this morning’s (Friday, August 21) school hours . The teen was charged with making terroristic threats, a third degree felony. The subject was immediately taken into custody.


At no time were any students or school faculty in danger.


Sheriff Noel E. Stephen stated, “Great team work by all involved! That said folks, remember social media is not the best way to report these type of incidents! Call 911 as seconds matter!”


If you have any additional information contact Lt. Chris Hans at 863-763-3117.


No further information to release at this time.

