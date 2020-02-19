Teens charged with theft of ATVs

HENDRY COUNTY — On Thursday, Feb. 13, Hendry County Deputies were notified by Seminole Police Department (SPD) that two ATVs had been stolen and were being transported in a U-Haul trailer.



Jonathan Blanco

Hendry County Deputy Aguirre located a U-Haul trailer connected to a black pick-up truck, both fitting the description provided by SPD on County Road 833 approximately two miles south of State Road 80.

Deputy Aguirre made contact with the driver, identified as 17-year-old Jonathan Blanco of Hialeah, Florida and the front seat passenger, Edgar Gutierrez also 17 years old from Hialeah. Consent was obtained to look inside the U-Haul trailer where deputies located the two ATVs.

Edgar Gutierrez

It was determined that both young men reported they were purchasing the two ATVs. They claimed they met with a man in an unknown location where there were no homes or people. They then pushed both ATVs into the trailer and left the area.

Both of the ATVs were stolen from Hendry County. Both Blanco and Gutierrez were arrested and charged with vehicle theft and later released to their parents.