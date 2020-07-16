Teens are accused of stealing multiple ATVs

Mason Turner

OKEECHOBEE — Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged with grand theft motor vehicle after multiple ATV thefts were reportedly traced to them. Mason Turner and Jonathan Thomas were both transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Items reported stolen and recovered were:
• 2006 Suzuki Ozark
• Orange Yamaha Umax golf cart
• 2012 Honda Rancher ATV
• 2013 Honda Foreman ATV

Jonathan Thomas

The teens were each charged with three counts of grand theft motor vehicle, two counts burglary and one count criminal mischief. The investigations were conducted by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

Comments

