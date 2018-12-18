Teenage boy accused of threatening mass shooting

OKEECHOBEE – Zachery Hickox-Lopresti was arrested on Dec. 17 by Okeechobee County Sheriff Office (OCSO) Deputy Jose Garcia after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting or similar act of terrorism.

According to the arrest report, Zachery allegedly conveyed, in written form, an intent to commit mass murder.

Zachery is a 14-year-old who attends Okeechobee Achievement Academy. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.