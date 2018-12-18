Teenage boy accused of threatening mass shooting
OKEECHOBEE – Zachery Hickox-Lopresti was arrested on Dec. 17 by Okeechobee County Sheriff Office (OCSO) Deputy Jose Garcia after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting or similar act of terrorism.
According to the arrest report, Zachery allegedly conveyed, in written form, an intent to commit mass murder.
Zachery is a 14-year-old who attends Okeechobee Achievement Academy. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.