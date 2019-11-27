Teen reportedly found with Molotov cocktail

OKEECHOBEE — After a Molotov cocktail was reportedly found in the truck he was driving, 18-year-old Anthony Dylan Hodges, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested and charged with making or attempting to make a destructive device. He was also charged with driving without a license and fleeing or eluding an officer with lights and siren activated. His bond was set at $9,000.

Anthony Hodges

On Thursday, Nov. 21, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Donnie Holmes was assigned as school resource officer at the Okeechobee High School when he heard a vehicle squeal its tires at the north gate at approximately 8:30 a.m. When he looked in that direction, the only vehicle there was a gold Ford Ranger, and as he watched, the vehicle again power braked its tires at the red light, he reported. He then activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the Ford Ranger, but the vehicle reportedly ran the red light, turned west onto Northwest 23rd Lane and then left onto Northwest Third Avenue in an attempt to evade Deputy Holmes. The Ranger then turned into a vacant lot and a wooded area where the deputy states he was unable to follow for fear of possible damage to his patrol car, and he called off the chase and went back to the high school.

A short time later, the report notes, the vehicle was spotted in the same vacant lot and several units took up the chase until they were able to get the license plate number.

Sgt. Bryan Lowe responded to the address of the registered owner, Anthony Hodges, and found the vehicle there, but did not find Hodges. He was later found at Northwest 30th and U.S. 98 North. When the vehicle was searched, a Molotov cocktail was reportedly found on the front passenger seat.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.