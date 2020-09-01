Teen charged with premeditated attempted murder

Tyonne Frost

OKEECHOBEE — A 33-year-old man was shot five times Friday, Aug. 21, around 10:30 p.m. in Douglas Park. Sgt. Fred Bradley of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office was stopped by pedestrians in the area and told about the shooting. He found the victim, Techalin Joseph, lying on the ground behind the Douglas Park Store. He had several gunshot wounds in his back and was being tended to by bystanders, the report notes.

According to the report, the victim was shot with a large-caliber firearm.

Joseph was transported to Raulerson Hospital by ambulance.

Multiple anonymous tips led to the arrest of Tyonne “Short Man” Frost, 19.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Comments

