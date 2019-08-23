Teen charged with grand theft auto

OKEECHOBEE — On Sunday, Aug. 18, a woman called the Okeechobee City Police Department after she was approached by a suspicious person. As Officer Savanna Smith and Sgt. Cesar Romero arrived at the complainant’s residence, Sgt. Romero observed a white truck in the alley across from her home. He saw a teen boy and a teen girl near the truck and both fled when they saw him, the report notes. Sgt. Romero and another officer set up a perimeter while officer Smith spoke to the complainant.

The woman explained she had been approached by a young teen boy at the end of her driveway. She said he was wearing a pair of black shorts and had no shirt on. She said she could not understand what he was saying and at one point he lunged at her, so she decided it would be best to leave and call the police.

Jordan Rickards

Officer Smith approached the truck and noticed it was running and the windows were down. When she called the tag numbers in to dispatch, they advised the vehicle was stolen out of Palm Beach County, and at that time, Officer Cody Daigneault located the two teens in a wooded area and had them detained.

Detective Bettye Taylor interviewed the two juveniles. The 15-year-old girl reportedly said she and 15-year-old Jordan Rickards had been friends for four years. She said she did not know the truck was stolen, and said Jordan picked her up in front of La Fiesta. She was released into her mother’s custody.

Rickards, a run away from Palm Beach County, was charged with grand theft auto and turned over to the department of juvenile justice.