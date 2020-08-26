Teen charged with aggravated assault

Anthony Boswell

OKEECHOBEE — A 16-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after reportedly shooting at someone at a local bar with a BB gun. Anthony Boswell’s charges occurred following an incident on Aug. 19 when he and several other black males walked into Kahootz allegedly looking for a fight with someone who had reportedly told on Boswell for stealing marijuana. Boswell and the other males were asked to leave by the manager.

The complainant told City Police Officer Brandon Adkins he went outside with the men to try to diffuse the situation, but when he did, Boswell pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at him. When he did, the complainant turned and ran. He said Boswell shot at him but did not hit him.

The gun was later determined to be a BB gun.

Boswell was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.