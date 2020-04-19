Teen charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon

OKEECHOBEE — After reportedly threatening people with a firearm and then shooting at a car, 16-year-old Jaymarion Lawton was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

Jaymarion Lawton

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Cauley was dispatched on a call in reference to an assault. When he arrived, he spoke with the complainant, who told him Lawton got angry when he was asked to leave the house, pulled a gun and said he was going to “wet them up.” The complainant said Lawton was upset because no one wanted to watch YouTube videos anymore. He said the teen put the gun in his face and said, “Do you want it?” Afterward, the boy went outside and shot a tire on a car.

This story was confirmed by another witness.

Deputy Cauley then went to the home on Northeast Seventh Street, where the incident allegedly occurred, and he observed a red Camaro sitting outside, with a flat rear tire. He notes there were three spent shell casings from .22-caliber bullets on the ground. When he spoke with the residents, he was told that several people including Lawton had been hanging out at the house, and when everyone wanted to stop watching YouTube videos, Lawton got mad. He was told to leave the house, and after he went outside, three or four gunshots were heard.

Lawton was reportedly found in the home of a neighbor, hiding behind a shower curtain. A search of his pockets reportedly uncovered nine .22-caliber bullets.

Due to the serious charges against Lawton, the Juvenile Diversion Process was not considered. In addition, a records check indicated he had been previously charged with a felony. When he was 14, he was charged with the sale/manufacture/delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, community center or recreational facility and with possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, community center or recreational facility.

He was transported to the Okeechobee County Jail and then transferred to the juvenile detention center in Fort Pierce.