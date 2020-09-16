Teen brandishes potato peeler

OKEECHOBEE — A 14-year-old girl was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony after reportedly brandishing a potato peeler last weekend.

Alona Alexa, a juvenile client of Vision Quest, reportedly threatened to stab everyone on the ranch early Sunday morning, Sept. 13, as she attempted to get into one of the cottages.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Satallante was dispatched to the facility in response to a call regarding the threat. According to his report, Alexa had just been returned to the facility after running away earlier that morning. When the deputy arrived, Alexa did not have any weapons in her possession, and he informed her he was placing her under arrest. He placed her in wrist restraints and put her in the back of his patrol car while he completed his investigation.

A faculty member told him Alexa and another girl had been returned to the facility earlier after running away, and Alexa went outside to get her belongings but found the van locked. She went to the door of the cottage, where the staff member, who had the keys, was but found that locked as well. She reportedly began throwing things and yelling that she wanted her belongings. After approximately 15 minutes, Alexa went to her own cottage and got what the staff member thought were two knives out of a kitchen drawer. The staff member then went to her own cottage and locked herself and the other girl inside as a safety precaution.

Alexa reportedly attempted to cut the window air conditioning unit out of the window using the tools she had gotten from the drawer. While doing this, the instrument she was using hit the window and cracked it. As she was trying to get in, she reportedly screamed, “When I do get in there, I’m going to stab everyone on this (expletive) ranch.”

Damages were estimated to be approximately $1,000. The weapon used to do the damage was discovered to be a potato peeler that came to a sharp point. No knives or other weapons were found.

When Deputy Satallante arrived at the Okeechobee County Jail with Alexa, she reportedly stepped out of the vehicle and handed him his handcuffs. She was charged with one count of criminal mischief and one count of escape in addition to the three aggravated assault charges. She was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.