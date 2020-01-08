Teen arrested on charges of homicide

HENDRY COUNTY — On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, 19-year-old Benjamin Nieves was arrested and transported to the Hendry County Jail on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Benjamin Nieves

Since Nov. 10, 2019, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit has been investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Luis Andres Salas, Jr., of LaBelle.

On Nov. 10, at approximately 8 p.m., Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call reporting a shooting at 6495 S. S.R. 29 in LaBelle. When deputies arrived on scene they found Salas lying on the front porch of his home and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Through a comprehensive investigation it was determined that Nieves, along with three other individuals had come to Salas’ home. When the visitors began to leave the residence of Salas an argument unsued.

Medical personnel pronounced Salas deceased at the scene.

Major Crimes Investigators, with the assistance of the Hendry County Vice-Narcotics Unit and the U.S. Marshalls Office were able to locate and safely take Nieves into custody.

Nieves was booked into the Hendry County Jail on charges of homicide, Attempted homicide and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Nieves is currently being held with no bond.