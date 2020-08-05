Teen arrested on charge of fleeing and eluding at high speed

By Capt. Susan Harrelle

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

LABELLE — In the nighttime hours of Monday, Aug. 3, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a complainant reporting that they were chasing a black in color Chevy Impala and asked they send deputies. With that the caller hung up. Upon meeting with the complainant it was discovered the suspicious vehicle had trespassed on the complainant’s property off A Road in LaBelle. The complainant reported all the subjects pulled hoods over their heads and masks over their faces before approaching the home. He was able to scare them off then began to follow them to Case Road onto South State Road 29, where deputies met up with them.

Deputies began an attempt to locate the vehicle. It was then that Hendry Dispatch received a 911, again, from the complainant, this time reporting they had located the vehicle at the Circle K on South S.R. 29. The complaint was able to provide a tag number of the vehicle. When the sheriff’s office ran the tag number it was discovered the vehicle was stolen from Collier County.

Deputies who were in the area searching for the vehicle responded. Once deputies arrived, they took over the chase. The stolen vehicle continued down South S.R. 29 turning east onto C.R. 832. It was there deputies deployed stop sticks, flattening both front tires. The driver continued for a short time before stopping the vehicle at which time all four juvenile suspects ran into a wooded area.

The suspects eventually surrendered themselves to the responding deputies. During the investigation 15-year-old Antonio J. Billie, of Broward County, was identified as the driver of the vehicle; it also revealed that Billie did not have a valid driver’s license, and was just released on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon.

A 14-year-old juvenile was identified as a runaway and was turned over to their parent. A 15-year-old was returned to their parent as well.

A 16-year-old, from Immokalee, was also taken into custody after deputies found that she was wearing an ankle monitor and was on probation from the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) for theft of a motor vehicle. The juvenile was charged with violation of probation and was turned over to the DJJ.

Billie was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding at high speed, theft of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody by Broward County Department Of Children And Families.