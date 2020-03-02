Teen accused of cutting off ankle monitor

OKEECHOBEE — After being charged with burglary of an unoccupied building on Feb. 21 and then being sent home with an ankle monitor, 13-year-old Wyatt Baumhardt was arrested again on Feb. 26. This time, the charges were tampering with an electronic monitoring device, which is a felony, and petit theft.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Bogner went to Wyatt’s home after his mother reported that the probation department had called her to notify her that her son’s ankle monitor had been cut off. She said she did not know where he went but did find the ankle monitor and gave it to Deputy Bogner.

At this time, another officer notified him that he had found Wyatt in the 600 block of Southwest 28th Street. He was reportedly found with three stolen bicycles and two juvenile females, who were also charged with petit theft.

Wyatt was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice again.

For information on Baumhardt’s prior arrests, follow the links below:

Okeechobee 10-year-old accused of stealing pickup, driving 100 mph and crashing into ditch – https://lakeokeechobeenews.com/crime/okeechobee-10-year-old-accused-stealing-pickup-driving-100-mph-crashing-ditch/

13-year-old charged with grand theft for the second time – https://lakeokeechobeenews.com/crime/13-year-old-charged-with-grand-theft-auto-for-the-second-time/

Baumhardt arrested again – https://lakeokeechobeenews.com/crime/baumhardt-arrested-again/