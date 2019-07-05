Teen accused of Country Village homicide

LABELLE — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on July 3, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a shooting that had just occurred.

Nicholas R. Guerrero

Deputies responded to Commodore Place, located at County Village in LaBelle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 19-year-old David Zavala unresponsive in the back seat of a truck.

Hendry County Investigators, along with deputies, then responded to Hummingbird Drive, at approximately 5:30 p.m., where they came in contact with 16-year-old Nicholas R. Guerrero.

Investigators also spoke with two other persons of interest who were later released to their parents/guardians. At this time, it is believed that the motive for the murder is drug related.

After interviewing Guerrero, police placed him under arrest on charges of first degree murder. He was then transported to Department of Juvenile Justice where he remains at this time.

Hendry County Investigators are still following up on all leads. If you have any information regarding this homicide, please contact Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible for a cash reward.