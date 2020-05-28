Teen accused of brandishing gun

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a black male dressed in black brandishing a pistol in the 1300 block of Northeast Seventh Street on Monday, May 25 just before noon. In addition, the person was reported to be traveling in a silver Hyundai Sonata. Deputy Shane Bogner responded to the call and discovered a silver Sonata in an abandoned lot at 701 Northeast 13th Avenue. As he approached, he reported observing a black male exit the rear of the vehicle and begin walking away quickly.

Tyonne Frost

Several individuals on the scene reportedly pointed him out and identified him as being the one who had the gun. Deputy Bogner followed him and caught up with him.

A search of his person reportedly turned up a Smith & Wesson 9mm and a container with several dozen pieces of crack cocaine inside, weighing 2 grams.

Tyonne Frost, 18, Northeast 13th Avenue, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.

In 2018, Frost was arrested and charged possession of a firearm by person under 18 years of age, unlicensed carrying of concealed weapons or concealed firearms, aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of resisting officer without violence. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to the St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.

In 2017, he was arrested and charged with battery on a public education employee. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail then taken to the St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.