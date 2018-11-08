Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee Freshman Campus teacher was arrested on Nov. 7 after being accused of having sex with a former student.

According to the arrest report, Richard Sloan Miller, age 27, allegedly communicated with his former student via SnapChat, where they would send each other texts, pictures and even communicate with voice calls through the mobile phone application.

According to the alleged victim, the relationship began during the current school year and led to three separate episodes of sexual intercourse between the teacher and his former student.

The student claims she and her former teacher met near her grandmother’s residence and had intercourse in his car. She also stated he never used a condom during their encounters and that she was a virgin prior to her first experience with him.

During the interview that investigating detective DeMarcus Dixon held with the alleged victim, a SnapChat voice call took place between Miller and his student. During the conversation, the student expressed concern about pregnancy, and the teacher did not deny the sexual encounter but instead gave reasons why she could not be pregnant.

During the phone conversation, deputies knocked on Miller’s door and arrested him. He was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious battery, victim over 12 but under 18. The victim is 14. Bond was set at $150,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.