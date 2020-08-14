Suspect wanted for armed robbery to a person in Belle Glade.
BELLE GLADE — At approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 31, an unknown male, seen in the photos, followed a victim from Bobby’s Market in Belle Glade to the 700 block of Southwest Avenue C in Belle Glade, where he battered and robbed the victim.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS, or you can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android smartphone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from pbsoapp.com.
