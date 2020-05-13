Stolen vehicle suspect on the loose

LABELLE- On Tuesday, May 12, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies along with investigators set up a perimeter in the area of State Road 29 and Evans Road to include A Road and Dustin Drive.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white GMC truck pulling a trailer; the trailer was later determined to be stolen from Highlands County. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a short vehicle pursuit. As the truck continued down Evans Road, it eventually crashed through a fence, causing the trailer to flip onto it’s side. The driver then ran from deputies where they became involved in a foot pursuit. The passenger, identified as Melissa Sutton, was held for questioning. (She was not arrested for anything; it appears she was in the wrong place at the wrong time).

The driver is described as a white male, wearing a green t-shirt, jeans and a red/orange hat. He was witnessed to have run into a wooded area behind residences. It was not believed residents were in any danger; however, deputies were out with K-9s and residents were asked to stay inside their homes and lock their doors.

At press time, the driver had not been caught or identified.

HCSO is asking for your help in apprehending the driver of the truck. If you have information, please contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.