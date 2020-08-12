Son of pastor convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation is charged with sexual battery

James Alton Padgett III

OKEECHOBEE — Oldest son of former pastor, James Alton Padgett, who was convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation in 2009, was charged with sexual battery this week.

James Alton Padgett III, known as Alton, was arrested August 5 by Detective Javier Gonzalez and charged with sexual battery on a victim over the age of 12 and false imprisonment by force or threat. His bond was set at $85,000.



Alton’s alleged victim has been diagnosed with autism and reportedly functions on a 5th to 6th grade level. She reportedly told Detective Gonzalez that Alton offered her money in exchange for performing sexual acts, but when she refused, he told her she was going to do it whether she liked it or not.



Alton’s father, who was the former pastor of the 7th Day Christian Church on S.R. 70 West, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim over the age of 12. His victim was molested over 50 times.