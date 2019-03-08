Small plane crash north of Pahokee
PAHOKEE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release stated that at 3:26 p.m. on March 8, a small airplane went down just north of the Pahokee airport, 400 yards from shore.
One individual was observed swimming away from the airplane, however, has not been located. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue divers were searching the waterway at the time of the news release.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.