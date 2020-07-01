Skeletal remains found in eastern Hendry County
LABELLE — On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field in the eastern portion of Hendry County after receiving reports of skeletal remains being discovered.
It was a reported that a worker had been digging in the soil, when he discovered what appeared to be a human skull.
Hendry County Investigators along with Florida Department of Law Enforcement will begin excavation work on today (July 1) to confirm the remains are human and search for evidence.
